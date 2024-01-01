1 thousand Falkland Islands pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert FKP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 fkp
775,253 xof

£1.000 FKP = CFA775.3 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.5041.4651.6120.95919.25
1 GBP1.18211.267105.781.7321.9051.13322.75
1 USD0.9330.789183.4661.3661.5030.89417.951
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 FKP775.25300 XOF
5 FKP3,876.26500 XOF
10 FKP7,752.53000 XOF
20 FKP15,505.06000 XOF
50 FKP38,762.65000 XOF
100 FKP77,525.30000 XOF
250 FKP193,813.25000 XOF
500 FKP387,626.50000 XOF
1000 FKP775,253.00000 XOF
2000 FKP1,550,506.00000 XOF
5000 FKP3,876,265.00000 XOF
10000 FKP7,752,530.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Falkland Islands Pound
1 XOF0.00129 FKP
5 XOF0.00645 FKP
10 XOF0.01290 FKP
20 XOF0.02580 FKP
50 XOF0.06450 FKP
100 XOF0.12899 FKP
250 XOF0.32248 FKP
500 XOF0.64495 FKP
1000 XOF1.28990 FKP
2000 XOF2.57980 FKP
5000 XOF6.44950 FKP
10000 XOF12.89900 FKP