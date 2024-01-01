Convert FKP to KES at the real exchange rate

10 Falkland Islands pounds to Kenyan shillings

10 fkp
1,630 kes

£1.000 FKP = Ksh163.0 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5411.4651.6120.95919.325
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8561.7321.9051.13422.846
1 USD0.9320.788183.4531.3661.5020.89418.011
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 FKP163.02100 KES
5 FKP815.10500 KES
10 FKP1,630.21000 KES
20 FKP3,260.42000 KES
50 FKP8,151.05000 KES
100 FKP16,302.10000 KES
250 FKP40,755.25000 KES
500 FKP81,510.50000 KES
1000 FKP163,021.00000 KES
2000 FKP326,042.00000 KES
5000 FKP815,105.00000 KES
10000 FKP1,630,210.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Falkland Islands Pound
1 KES0.00613 FKP
5 KES0.03067 FKP
10 KES0.06134 FKP
20 KES0.12268 FKP
50 KES0.30671 FKP
100 KES0.61342 FKP
250 KES1.53354 FKP
500 KES3.06709 FKP
1000 KES6.13417 FKP
2000 KES12.26834 FKP
5000 KES30.67085 FKP
10000 KES61.34170 FKP