100 Fijian dollars to Mexican pesos

Convert FJD to MXN at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Mex$8.854 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 FJD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.00979.0097
Low8.59008.0696
Average8.79368.6572
Change0.86%9.00%
View full history

1 FJD to MXN stats

The performance of FJD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.0097 and a 30 day low of 8.5900. This means the 30 day average was 8.7936. The change for FJD to MXN was 0.86.

The performance of FJD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0097 and a 90 day low of 8.0696. This means the 90 day average was 8.6572. The change for FJD to MXN was 9.00.

Track market ratesView FJD to MXN chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.7881.5090.9281.32384.0830.7741.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7270.0440.078
1 AUD0.66311.78510.6150.87755.7090.5130.917
1 EUR1.07719.1581.62611.42590.5620.8331.491

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 FJD8.85417 MXN
5 FJD44.27085 MXN
10 FJD88.54170 MXN
20 FJD177.08340 MXN
50 FJD442.70850 MXN
100 FJD885.41700 MXN
250 FJD2,213.54250 MXN
500 FJD4,427.08500 MXN
1000 FJD8,854.17000 MXN
2000 FJD17,708.34000 MXN
5000 FJD44,270.85000 MXN
10000 FJD88,541.70000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 MXN0.11294 FJD
5 MXN0.56471 FJD
10 MXN1.12941 FJD
20 MXN2.25882 FJD
50 MXN5.64705 FJD
100 MXN11.29410 FJD
250 MXN28.23525 FJD
500 MXN56.47050 FJD
1000 MXN112.94100 FJD
2000 MXN225.88200 FJD
5000 MXN564.70500 FJD
10000 MXN1,129.41000 FJD