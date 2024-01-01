250 Fijian dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert FJD to HRK at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = kn3.121 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:38
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

FJD to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 FJD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.21023.2102
Low3.11443.0715
Average3.15623.1403
Change-1.62%0.97%
1 FJD to HRK stats

The performance of FJD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2102 and a 30 day low of 3.1144. This means the 30 day average was 3.1562. The change for FJD to HRK was -1.62.

The performance of FJD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2102 and a 90 day low of 3.0715. This means the 90 day average was 3.1403. The change for FJD to HRK was 0.97.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 FJD3.12067 HRK
5 FJD15.60335 HRK
10 FJD31.20670 HRK
20 FJD62.41340 HRK
50 FJD156.03350 HRK
100 FJD312.06700 HRK
250 FJD780.16750 HRK
500 FJD1,560.33500 HRK
1000 FJD3,120.67000 HRK
2000 FJD6,241.34000 HRK
5000 FJD15,603.35000 HRK
10000 FJD31,206.70000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Fijian Dollar
1 HRK0.32044 FJD
5 HRK1.60222 FJD
10 HRK3.20444 FJD
20 HRK6.40888 FJD
50 HRK16.02220 FJD
100 HRK32.04440 FJD
250 HRK80.11100 FJD
500 HRK160.22200 FJD
1000 HRK320.44400 FJD
2000 HRK640.88800 FJD
5000 HRK1,602.22000 FJD
10000 HRK3,204.44000 FJD