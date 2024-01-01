10 Fijian dollars to Euros

Convert FJD to EUR at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = €0.4122 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
FJD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EUR
1 FJD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41230.4123
Low0.40620.4009
Average0.40920.4062
Change1.37%1.60%
1 FJD to EUR stats

The performance of FJD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4123 and a 30 day low of 0.4062. This means the 30 day average was 0.4092. The change for FJD to EUR was 1.37.

The performance of FJD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4123 and a 90 day low of 0.4009. This means the 90 day average was 0.4062. The change for FJD to EUR was 1.60.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Euro
1 FJD0.41217 EUR
5 FJD2.06083 EUR
10 FJD4.12166 EUR
20 FJD8.24332 EUR
50 FJD20.60830 EUR
100 FJD41.21660 EUR
250 FJD103.04150 EUR
500 FJD206.08300 EUR
1000 FJD412.16600 EUR
2000 FJD824.33200 EUR
5000 FJD2,060.83000 EUR
10000 FJD4,121.66000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Fijian Dollar
1 EUR2.42621 FJD
5 EUR12.13105 FJD
10 EUR24.26210 FJD
20 EUR48.52420 FJD
50 EUR121.31050 FJD
100 EUR242.62100 FJD
250 EUR606.55250 FJD
500 EUR1,213.10500 FJD
1000 EUR2,426.21000 FJD
2000 EUR4,852.42000 FJD
5000 EUR12,131.05000 FJD
10000 EUR24,262.10000 FJD