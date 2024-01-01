Fijian dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert FJD to CRC at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ₡229.1 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 FJD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High237.7000237.8100
Low228.1480228.1480
Average232.4808232.7500
Change-1.96%-1.24%
View full history

1 FJD to CRC stats

The performance of FJD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 237.7000 and a 30 day low of 228.1480. This means the 30 day average was 232.4808. The change for FJD to CRC was -1.96.

The performance of FJD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 237.8100 and a 90 day low of 228.1480. This means the 90 day average was 232.7500. The change for FJD to CRC was -1.24.

Track market ratesView FJD to CRC chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8361.5070.9281.32384.0830.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7140.0430.078
1 AUD0.66411.83410.6160.87855.7890.5120.919
1 EUR1.07819.2221.62411.42690.6210.8321.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 FJD229.11300 CRC
5 FJD1,145.56500 CRC
10 FJD2,291.13000 CRC
20 FJD4,582.26000 CRC
50 FJD11,455.65000 CRC
100 FJD22,911.30000 CRC
250 FJD57,278.25000 CRC
500 FJD114,556.50000 CRC
1000 FJD229,113.00000 CRC
2000 FJD458,226.00000 CRC
5000 FJD1,145,565.00000 CRC
10000 FJD2,291,130.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Fijian Dollar
1 CRC0.00436 FJD
5 CRC0.02182 FJD
10 CRC0.04365 FJD
20 CRC0.08729 FJD
50 CRC0.21823 FJD
100 CRC0.43647 FJD
250 CRC1.09117 FJD
500 CRC2.18233 FJD
1000 CRC4.36466 FJD
2000 CRC8.72932 FJD
5000 CRC21.82330 FJD
10000 CRC43.64660 FJD