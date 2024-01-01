250 Ethiopian birrs to Swedish kronor

Convert ETB to SEK at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = kr0.08853 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:54
ETB to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 ETB to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08940.1881
Low0.08460.0846
Average0.08710.1001
Change2.13%-52.77%
1 ETB to SEK stats

The performance of ETB to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0894 and a 30 day low of 0.0846. This means the 30 day average was 0.0871. The change for ETB to SEK was 2.13.

The performance of ETB to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1881 and a 90 day low of 0.0846. This means the 90 day average was 0.1001. The change for ETB to SEK was -52.77.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Swedish Krona
1 ETB0.08853 SEK
5 ETB0.44264 SEK
10 ETB0.88529 SEK
20 ETB1.77058 SEK
50 ETB4.42645 SEK
100 ETB8.85290 SEK
250 ETB22.13225 SEK
500 ETB44.26450 SEK
1000 ETB88.52900 SEK
2000 ETB177.05800 SEK
5000 ETB442.64500 SEK
10000 ETB885.29000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ethiopian Birr
1 SEK11.29570 ETB
5 SEK56.47850 ETB
10 SEK112.95700 ETB
20 SEK225.91400 ETB
50 SEK564.78500 ETB
100 SEK1,129.57000 ETB
250 SEK2,823.92500 ETB
500 SEK5,647.85000 ETB
1000 SEK11,295.70000 ETB
2000 SEK22,591.40000 ETB
5000 SEK56,478.50000 ETB
10000 SEK112,957.00000 ETB