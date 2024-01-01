1 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Moroccan dirhams

Convert ETB to MAD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = د.م.0.08282 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27
ETB to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MAD
1 ETB to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08380.1719
Low0.08100.0810
Average0.08250.0942
Change0.39%-51.48%
1 ETB to MAD stats

The performance of ETB to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0838 and a 30 day low of 0.0810. This means the 30 day average was 0.0825. The change for ETB to MAD was 0.39.

The performance of ETB to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1719 and a 90 day low of 0.0810. This means the 90 day average was 0.0942. The change for ETB to MAD was -51.48.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.621.4911.6230.93521.512
1 GBP1.20211.296108.9411.7931.9521.12425.861
1 USD0.9280.772184.0821.3841.5060.86719.96
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Moroccan Dirham
1 ETB0.08282 MAD
5 ETB0.41409 MAD
10 ETB0.82818 MAD
20 ETB1.65635 MAD
50 ETB4.14089 MAD
100 ETB8.28177 MAD
250 ETB20.70442 MAD
500 ETB41.40885 MAD
1000 ETB82.81770 MAD
2000 ETB165.63540 MAD
5000 ETB414.08850 MAD
10000 ETB828.17700 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ethiopian Birr
1 MAD12.07470 ETB
5 MAD60.37350 ETB
10 MAD120.74700 ETB
20 MAD241.49400 ETB
50 MAD603.73500 ETB
100 MAD1,207.47000 ETB
250 MAD3,018.67500 ETB
500 MAD6,037.35000 ETB
1000 MAD12,074.70000 ETB
2000 MAD24,149.40000 ETB
5000 MAD60,373.50000 ETB
10000 MAD120,747.00000 ETB