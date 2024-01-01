1 Ethiopian birr to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert ETB to KZT at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₸4.051 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
ETB to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 ETB to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.16938.2414
Low4.01424.0142
Average4.07214.6184
Change-0.79%-50.71%
1 ETB to KZT stats

The performance of ETB to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1693 and a 30 day low of 4.0142. This means the 30 day average was 4.0721. The change for ETB to KZT was -0.79.

The performance of ETB to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.2414 and a 90 day low of 4.0142. This means the 90 day average was 4.6184. The change for ETB to KZT was -50.71.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ETB4.05055 KZT
5 ETB20.25275 KZT
10 ETB40.50550 KZT
20 ETB81.01100 KZT
50 ETB202.52750 KZT
100 ETB405.05500 KZT
250 ETB1,012.63750 KZT
500 ETB2,025.27500 KZT
1000 ETB4,050.55000 KZT
2000 ETB8,101.10000 KZT
5000 ETB20,252.75000 KZT
10000 ETB40,505.50000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ethiopian Birr
1 KZT0.24688 ETB
5 KZT1.23440 ETB
10 KZT2.46880 ETB
20 KZT4.93760 ETB
50 KZT12.34400 ETB
100 KZT24.68800 ETB
250 KZT61.72000 ETB
500 KZT123.44000 ETB
1000 KZT246.88000 ETB
2000 KZT493.76000 ETB
5000 KZT1,234.40000 ETB
10000 KZT2,468.80000 ETB