500 Kazakhstani tenges to Ethiopian birrs

Convert KZT to ETB at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Br0.2407 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
1 KZT to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24910.2491
Low0.23980.1213
Average0.24540.2251
Change-3.29%97.30%
1 KZT to ETB stats

The performance of KZT to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2491 and a 30 day low of 0.2398. This means the 30 day average was 0.2454. The change for KZT to ETB was -3.29.

The performance of KZT to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2491 and a 90 day low of 0.1213. This means the 90 day average was 0.2251. The change for KZT to ETB was 97.30.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ethiopian Birr
1 KZT0.24067 ETB
5 KZT1.20336 ETB
10 KZT2.40671 ETB
20 KZT4.81342 ETB
50 KZT12.03355 ETB
100 KZT24.06710 ETB
250 KZT60.16775 ETB
500 KZT120.33550 ETB
1000 KZT240.67100 ETB
2000 KZT481.34200 ETB
5000 KZT1,203.35500 ETB
10000 KZT2,406.71000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ETB4.15505 KZT
5 ETB20.77525 KZT
10 ETB41.55050 KZT
20 ETB83.10100 KZT
50 ETB207.75250 KZT
100 ETB415.50500 KZT
250 ETB1,038.76250 KZT
500 ETB2,077.52500 KZT
1000 ETB4,155.05000 KZT
2000 ETB8,310.10000 KZT
5000 ETB20,775.25000 KZT
10000 ETB41,550.50000 KZT