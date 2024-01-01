100 Ethiopian birrs to Kenyan shillings

Convert ETB to KES at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = Ksh1.078 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
ETB to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 ETB to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.09622.3008
Low1.06741.0674
Average1.08581.2433
Change-1.68%-53.15%
1 ETB to KES stats

The performance of ETB to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0962 and a 30 day low of 1.0674. This means the 30 day average was 1.0858. The change for ETB to KES was -1.68.

The performance of ETB to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3008 and a 90 day low of 1.0674. This means the 90 day average was 1.2433. The change for ETB to KES was -53.15.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kenyan Shilling
1 ETB1.07785 KES
5 ETB5.38925 KES
10 ETB10.77850 KES
20 ETB21.55700 KES
50 ETB53.89250 KES
100 ETB107.78500 KES
250 ETB269.46250 KES
500 ETB538.92500 KES
1000 ETB1,077.85000 KES
2000 ETB2,155.70000 KES
5000 ETB5,389.25000 KES
10000 ETB10,778.50000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 KES0.92778 ETB
5 KES4.63888 ETB
10 KES9.27775 ETB
20 KES18.55550 ETB
50 KES46.38875 ETB
100 KES92.77750 ETB
250 KES231.94375 ETB
500 KES463.88750 ETB
1000 KES927.77500 ETB
2000 KES1,855.55000 ETB
5000 KES4,638.87500 ETB
10000 KES9,277.75000 ETB