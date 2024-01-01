250 Ethiopian birrs to Israeli new sheqels

Convert ETB to ILS at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₪0.03171 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
ETB to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 ETB to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03220.0648
Low0.03120.0312
Average0.03170.0359
Change-1.53%-50.23%
1 ETB to ILS stats

The performance of ETB to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0322 and a 30 day low of 0.0312. This means the 30 day average was 0.0317. The change for ETB to ILS was -1.53.

The performance of ETB to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0648 and a 90 day low of 0.0312. This means the 90 day average was 0.0359. The change for ETB to ILS was -50.23.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ETB0.03171 ILS
5 ETB0.15855 ILS
10 ETB0.31711 ILS
20 ETB0.63421 ILS
50 ETB1.58553 ILS
100 ETB3.17106 ILS
250 ETB7.92765 ILS
500 ETB15.85530 ILS
1000 ETB31.71060 ILS
2000 ETB63.42120 ILS
5000 ETB158.55300 ILS
10000 ETB317.10600 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ethiopian Birr
1 ILS31.53520 ETB
5 ILS157.67600 ETB
10 ILS315.35200 ETB
20 ILS630.70400 ETB
50 ILS1,576.76000 ETB
100 ILS3,153.52000 ETB
250 ILS7,883.80000 ETB
500 ILS15,767.60000 ETB
1000 ILS31,535.20000 ETB
2000 ILS63,070.40000 ETB
5000 ILS157,676.00000 ETB
10000 ILS315,352.00000 ETB