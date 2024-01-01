20 Egyptian pounds to Turkmenistani manats

Convert EGP to TMT at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = T0.07182 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:47
EGP to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TMT
1 EGP to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07260.0726
Low0.07180.0709
Average0.07220.0720
Change-0.15%-0.82%
1 EGP to TMT stats

The performance of EGP to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0726 and a 30 day low of 0.0718. This means the 30 day average was 0.0722. The change for EGP to TMT was -0.15.

The performance of EGP to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0726 and a 90 day low of 0.0709. This means the 90 day average was 0.0720. The change for EGP to TMT was -0.82.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Turkmenistani Manat
1 EGP0.07182 TMT
5 EGP0.35912 TMT
10 EGP0.71824 TMT
20 EGP1.43648 TMT
50 EGP3.59120 TMT
100 EGP7.18239 TMT
250 EGP17.95598 TMT
500 EGP35.91195 TMT
1000 EGP71.82390 TMT
2000 EGP143.64780 TMT
5000 EGP359.11950 TMT
10000 EGP718.23900 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Egyptian Pound
1 TMT13.92290 EGP
5 TMT69.61450 EGP
10 TMT139.22900 EGP
20 TMT278.45800 EGP
50 TMT696.14500 EGP
100 TMT1,392.29000 EGP
250 TMT3,480.72500 EGP
500 TMT6,961.45000 EGP
1000 TMT13,922.90000 EGP
2000 TMT27,845.80000 EGP
5000 TMT69,614.50000 EGP
10000 TMT139,229.00000 EGP