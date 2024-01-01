2,000 Egyptian pounds to Romanian leus

Convert EGP to RON at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = L0.09467 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
EGP to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 EGP to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09470.0952
Low0.09130.0912
Average0.09340.0929
Change2.88%-0.07%
1 EGP to RON stats

The performance of EGP to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0947 and a 30 day low of 0.0913. This means the 30 day average was 0.0934. The change for EGP to RON was 2.88.

The performance of EGP to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0952 and a 90 day low of 0.0912. This means the 90 day average was 0.0929. The change for EGP to RON was -0.07.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Romanian Leu
1 EGP0.09467 RON
5 EGP0.47335 RON
10 EGP0.94671 RON
20 EGP1.89341 RON
50 EGP4.73353 RON
100 EGP9.46706 RON
250 EGP23.66765 RON
500 EGP47.33530 RON
1000 EGP94.67060 RON
2000 EGP189.34120 RON
5000 EGP473.35300 RON
10000 EGP946.70600 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Egyptian Pound
1 RON10.56290 EGP
5 RON52.81450 EGP
10 RON105.62900 EGP
20 RON211.25800 EGP
50 RON528.14500 EGP
100 RON1,056.29000 EGP
250 RON2,640.72500 EGP
500 RON5,281.45000 EGP
1000 RON10,562.90000 EGP
2000 RON21,125.80000 EGP
5000 RON52,814.50000 EGP
10000 RON105,629.00000 EGP