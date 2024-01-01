10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert EGP to PGK at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = K0.08076 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15
EGP to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PGK
1 EGP to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08120.0812
Low0.08010.0784
Average0.08080.0802
Change0.44%1.16%
1 EGP to PGK stats

The performance of EGP to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0812 and a 30 day low of 0.0801. This means the 30 day average was 0.0808. The change for EGP to PGK was 0.44.

The performance of EGP to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0812 and a 90 day low of 0.0784. This means the 90 day average was 0.0802. The change for EGP to PGK was 1.16.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 EGP0.08076 PGK
5 EGP0.40382 PGK
10 EGP0.80765 PGK
20 EGP1.61529 PGK
50 EGP4.03823 PGK
100 EGP8.07646 PGK
250 EGP20.19115 PGK
500 EGP40.38230 PGK
1000 EGP80.76460 PGK
2000 EGP161.52920 PGK
5000 EGP403.82300 PGK
10000 EGP807.64600 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Egyptian Pound
1 PGK12.38170 EGP
5 PGK61.90850 EGP
10 PGK123.81700 EGP
20 PGK247.63400 EGP
50 PGK619.08500 EGP
100 PGK1,238.17000 EGP
250 PGK3,095.42500 EGP
500 PGK6,190.85000 EGP
1000 PGK12,381.70000 EGP
2000 PGK24,763.40000 EGP
5000 PGK61,908.50000 EGP
10000 PGK123,817.00000 EGP