1 Egyptian pound to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert EGP to PGK at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = K0.08076 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
EGP to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PGK
1 EGP to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08120.0812
Low0.08010.0784
Average0.08080.0802
Change0.44%1.16%
1 EGP to PGK stats

The performance of EGP to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0812 and a 30 day low of 0.0801. This means the 30 day average was 0.0808. The change for EGP to PGK was 0.44.

The performance of EGP to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0812 and a 90 day low of 0.0784. This means the 90 day average was 0.0802. The change for EGP to PGK was 1.16.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 EGP0.08076 PGK
5 EGP0.40382 PGK
10 EGP0.80763 PGK
20 EGP1.61527 PGK
50 EGP4.03817 PGK
100 EGP8.07633 PGK
250 EGP20.19083 PGK
500 EGP40.38165 PGK
1000 EGP80.76330 PGK
2000 EGP161.52660 PGK
5000 EGP403.81650 PGK
10000 EGP807.63300 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Egyptian Pound
1 PGK12.38190 EGP
5 PGK61.90950 EGP
10 PGK123.81900 EGP
20 PGK247.63800 EGP
50 PGK619.09500 EGP
100 PGK1,238.19000 EGP
250 PGK3,095.47500 EGP
500 PGK6,190.95000 EGP
1000 PGK12,381.90000 EGP
2000 PGK24,763.80000 EGP
5000 PGK61,909.50000 EGP
10000 PGK123,819.00000 EGP