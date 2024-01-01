250 Egyptian pounds to Algerian dinars

Convert EGP to DZD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = دج2.741 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
EGP to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DZD
1 EGP to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.74702.7814
Low2.71572.7154
Average2.73802.7418
Change0.69%-1.35%
1 EGP to DZD stats

The performance of EGP to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7470 and a 30 day low of 2.7157. This means the 30 day average was 2.7380. The change for EGP to DZD was 0.69.

The performance of EGP to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7814 and a 90 day low of 2.7154. This means the 90 day average was 2.7418. The change for EGP to DZD was -1.35.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 EGP2.74141 DZD
5 EGP13.70705 DZD
10 EGP27.41410 DZD
20 EGP54.82820 DZD
50 EGP137.07050 DZD
100 EGP274.14100 DZD
250 EGP685.35250 DZD
500 EGP1,370.70500 DZD
1000 EGP2,741.41000 DZD
2000 EGP5,482.82000 DZD
5000 EGP13,707.05000 DZD
10000 EGP27,414.10000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 DZD0.36478 EGP
5 DZD1.82388 EGP
10 DZD3.64775 EGP
20 DZD7.29550 EGP
50 DZD18.23875 EGP
100 DZD36.47750 EGP
250 DZD91.19375 EGP
500 DZD182.38750 EGP
1000 DZD364.77500 EGP
2000 DZD729.55000 EGP
5000 DZD1,823.87500 EGP
10000 DZD3,647.75000 EGP