2,000 Algerian dinars to Egyptian pounds

Convert DZD to EGP at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = E£0.3655 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 DZD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36820.3683
Low0.36400.3595
Average0.36530.3647
Change-0.50%1.56%
View full history

1 DZD to EGP stats

The performance of DZD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3682 and a 30 day low of 0.3640. This means the 30 day average was 0.3653. The change for DZD to EGP was -0.50.

The performance of DZD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3683 and a 90 day low of 0.3595. This means the 90 day average was 0.3647. The change for DZD to EGP was 1.56.

Track market ratesView DZD to EGP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07990.6791.4911.6180.93721.514
1 GBP1.20211.297109.021.7921.9451.12625.866
1 USD0.9270.771184.0781.3821.50.86819.948
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 DZD0.36553 EGP
5 DZD1.82763 EGP
10 DZD3.65526 EGP
20 DZD7.31052 EGP
50 DZD18.27630 EGP
100 DZD36.55260 EGP
250 DZD91.38150 EGP
500 DZD182.76300 EGP
1000 DZD365.52600 EGP
2000 DZD731.05200 EGP
5000 DZD1,827.63000 EGP
10000 DZD3,655.26000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 EGP2.73578 DZD
5 EGP13.67890 DZD
10 EGP27.35780 DZD
20 EGP54.71560 DZD
50 EGP136.78900 DZD
100 EGP273.57800 DZD
250 EGP683.94500 DZD
500 EGP1,367.89000 DZD
1000 EGP2,735.78000 DZD
2000 EGP5,471.56000 DZD
5000 EGP13,678.90000 DZD
10000 EGP27,357.80000 DZD