5 Egyptian pounds to Djiboutian francs

Convert EGP to DJF at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Fdj3.651 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DJF
1 EGP to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.68693.6869
Low3.65073.6011
Average3.66633.6565
Change-0.04%-0.82%
1 EGP to DJF stats

The performance of EGP to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6869 and a 30 day low of 3.6507. This means the 30 day average was 3.6663. The change for EGP to DJF was -0.04.

The performance of EGP to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6869 and a 90 day low of 3.6011. This means the 90 day average was 3.6565. The change for EGP to DJF was -0.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0773.67334.261
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6613.96136.943
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8092.65624.779
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.951109.1624.76944.482

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 EGP3.65056 DJF
5 EGP18.25280 DJF
10 EGP36.50560 DJF
20 EGP73.01120 DJF
50 EGP182.52800 DJF
100 EGP365.05600 DJF
250 EGP912.64000 DJF
500 EGP1,825.28000 DJF
1000 EGP3,650.56000 DJF
2000 EGP7,301.12000 DJF
5000 EGP18,252.80000 DJF
10000 EGP36,505.60000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 DJF0.27393 EGP
5 DJF1.36965 EGP
10 DJF2.73931 EGP
20 DJF5.47862 EGP
50 DJF13.69655 EGP
100 DJF27.39310 EGP
250 DJF68.48275 EGP
500 DJF136.96550 EGP
1000 DJF273.93100 EGP
2000 DJF547.86200 EGP
5000 DJF1,369.65500 EGP
10000 DJF2,739.31000 EGP