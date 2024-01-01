5,000 Egyptian pounds to Bermudan dollars

Convert EGP to BMD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = $0.02053 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:11
EGP to BMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BMD
1 EGP to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02070.0207
Low0.02050.0203
Average0.02060.0206
Change-0.11%-0.78%
1 EGP to BMD stats

The performance of EGP to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0207 and a 30 day low of 0.0205. This means the 30 day average was 0.0206. The change for EGP to BMD was -0.11.

The performance of EGP to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0207 and a 90 day low of 0.0203. This means the 90 day average was 0.0206. The change for EGP to BMD was -0.78.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 EGP0.02053 BMD
5 EGP0.10265 BMD
10 EGP0.20530 BMD
20 EGP0.41059 BMD
50 EGP1.02648 BMD
100 EGP2.05296 BMD
250 EGP5.13240 BMD
500 EGP10.26480 BMD
1000 EGP20.52960 BMD
2000 EGP41.05920 BMD
5000 EGP102.64800 BMD
10000 EGP205.29600 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BMD48.71010 EGP
5 BMD243.55050 EGP
10 BMD487.10100 EGP
20 BMD974.20200 EGP
50 BMD2,435.50500 EGP
100 BMD4,871.01000 EGP
250 BMD12,177.52500 EGP
500 BMD24,355.05000 EGP
1000 BMD48,710.10000 EGP
2000 BMD97,420.20000 EGP
5000 BMD243,550.50000 EGP
10000 BMD487,101.00000 EGP