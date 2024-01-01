5 Algerian dinars to Danish kroner

Convert DZD to DKK at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = kr0.05192 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:16
DZD to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 DZD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05190.0519
Low0.05040.0498
Average0.05110.0508
Change2.45%1.38%
1 DZD to DKK stats

The performance of DZD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0519 and a 30 day low of 0.0504. This means the 30 day average was 0.0511. The change for DZD to DKK was 2.45.

The performance of DZD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0519 and a 90 day low of 0.0498. This means the 90 day average was 0.0508. The change for DZD to DKK was 1.38.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 DZD0.05192 DKK
5 DZD0.25961 DKK
10 DZD0.51922 DKK
20 DZD1.03844 DKK
50 DZD2.59610 DKK
100 DZD5.19220 DKK
250 DZD12.98050 DKK
500 DZD25.96100 DKK
1000 DZD51.92200 DKK
2000 DZD103.84400 DKK
5000 DZD259.61000 DKK
10000 DZD519.22000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Algerian Dinar
1 DKK19.25970 DZD
5 DKK96.29850 DZD
10 DKK192.59700 DZD
20 DKK385.19400 DZD
50 DKK962.98500 DZD
100 DKK1,925.97000 DZD
250 DKK4,814.92500 DZD
500 DKK9,629.85000 DZD
1000 DKK19,259.70000 DZD
2000 DKK38,519.40000 DZD
5000 DKK96,298.50000 DZD
10000 DKK192,597.00000 DZD