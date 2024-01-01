10 Danish kroner to Algerian dinars
Convert DKK to DZD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
DKK to DZD conversion chart
1 DKK = 19.29900 DZD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 DKK to DZD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|19.8464
|20.0982
|Low
|19.2982
|19.2982
|Average
|19.5633
|19.6795
|Change
|-2.19%
|-1.16%
|View full history
1 DKK to DZD stats
The performance of DKK to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.8464 and a 30 day low of 19.2982. This means the 30 day average was 19.5633. The change for DKK to DZD was -2.19.
The performance of DKK to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.0982 and a 90 day low of 19.2982. This means the 90 day average was 19.6795. The change for DKK to DZD was -1.16.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Danish kroner to Algerian dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Danish kroner
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Danish Krone / Algerian Dinar
|1 DKK
|19.29900 DZD
|5 DKK
|96.49500 DZD
|10 DKK
|192.99000 DZD
|20 DKK
|385.98000 DZD
|50 DKK
|964.95000 DZD
|100 DKK
|1,929.90000 DZD
|250 DKK
|4,824.75000 DZD
|500 DKK
|9,649.50000 DZD
|1000 DKK
|19,299.00000 DZD
|2000 DKK
|38,598.00000 DZD
|5000 DKK
|96,495.00000 DZD
|10000 DKK
|192,990.00000 DZD