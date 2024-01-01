250 Danish kroner to Algerian dinars

Convert DKK to DZD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = دج19.30 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:20
DKK to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DZD
1 DKK to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.846420.0982
Low19.300219.3002
Average19.563419.6795
Change-2.18%-1.15%
1 DKK to DZD stats

The performance of DKK to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.8464 and a 30 day low of 19.3002. This means the 30 day average was 19.5634. The change for DKK to DZD was -2.18.

The performance of DKK to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.0982 and a 90 day low of 19.3002. This means the 90 day average was 19.6795. The change for DKK to DZD was -1.15.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.1171.61611.79190.799
1 USD0.926110.5470.77277.951.49710.9284.093
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3540.1421.0357.973
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.8761.94314.178109.182

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Algerian Dinar
1 DKK19.29820 DZD
5 DKK96.49100 DZD
10 DKK192.98200 DZD
20 DKK385.96400 DZD
50 DKK964.91000 DZD
100 DKK1,929.82000 DZD
250 DKK4,824.55000 DZD
500 DKK9,649.10000 DZD
1000 DKK19,298.20000 DZD
2000 DKK38,596.40000 DZD
5000 DKK96,491.00000 DZD
10000 DKK192,982.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 DZD0.05182 DKK
5 DZD0.25909 DKK
10 DZD0.51818 DKK
20 DZD1.03636 DKK
50 DZD2.59091 DKK
100 DZD5.18182 DKK
250 DZD12.95455 DKK
500 DZD25.90910 DKK
1000 DZD51.81820 DKK
2000 DZD103.63640 DKK
5000 DZD259.09100 DKK
10000 DZD518.18200 DKK