2,000 Dominican pesos to Swedish kronor

Convert DOP to SEK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = kr0.1753 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DOP to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 DOP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17570.1828
Low0.16740.1674
Average0.17190.1733
Change3.47%-4.08%
View full history

1 DOP to SEK stats

The performance of DOP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1757 and a 30 day low of 0.1674. This means the 30 day average was 0.1719. The change for DOP to SEK was 3.47.

The performance of DOP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1828 and a 90 day low of 0.1674. This means the 90 day average was 0.1733. The change for DOP to SEK was -4.08.

Track market ratesView DOP to SEK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8051.4931.6190.93621.573
1 GBP1.20311.299109.2011.7951.9471.12625.943
1 USD0.9260.77184.0751.3821.4990.86719.974
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Swedish Krona
1 DOP0.17533 SEK
5 DOP0.87663 SEK
10 DOP1.75325 SEK
20 DOP3.50650 SEK
50 DOP8.76625 SEK
100 DOP17.53250 SEK
250 DOP43.83125 SEK
500 DOP87.66250 SEK
1000 DOP175.32500 SEK
2000 DOP350.65000 SEK
5000 DOP876.62500 SEK
10000 DOP1,753.25000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Dominican Peso
1 SEK5.70368 DOP
5 SEK28.51840 DOP
10 SEK57.03680 DOP
20 SEK114.07360 DOP
50 SEK285.18400 DOP
100 SEK570.36800 DOP
250 SEK1,425.92000 DOP
500 SEK2,851.84000 DOP
1000 SEK5,703.68000 DOP
2000 SEK11,407.36000 DOP
5000 SEK28,518.40000 DOP
10000 SEK57,036.80000 DOP