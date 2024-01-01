1 Dominican peso to Moroccan dirhams

Convert DOP to MAD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = د.م.0.1643 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:54
DOP to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 DOP to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16510.1674
Low0.16050.1605
Average0.16300.1634
Change1.86%-1.31%
1 DOP to MAD stats

The performance of DOP to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1651 and a 30 day low of 0.1605. This means the 30 day average was 0.1630. The change for DOP to MAD was 1.86.

The performance of DOP to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1674 and a 90 day low of 0.1605. This means the 90 day average was 0.1634. The change for DOP to MAD was -1.31.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 DOP0.16428 MAD
5 DOP0.82140 MAD
10 DOP1.64279 MAD
20 DOP3.28558 MAD
50 DOP8.21395 MAD
100 DOP16.42790 MAD
250 DOP41.06975 MAD
500 DOP82.13950 MAD
1000 DOP164.27900 MAD
2000 DOP328.55800 MAD
5000 DOP821.39500 MAD
10000 DOP1,642.79000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Dominican Peso
1 MAD6.08719 DOP
5 MAD30.43595 DOP
10 MAD60.87190 DOP
20 MAD121.74380 DOP
50 MAD304.35950 DOP
100 MAD608.71900 DOP
250 MAD1,521.79750 DOP
500 MAD3,043.59500 DOP
1000 MAD6,087.19000 DOP
2000 MAD12,174.38000 DOP
5000 MAD30,435.95000 DOP
10000 MAD60,871.90000 DOP