10 thousand Dominican pesos to Kenyan shillings

Convert DOP to KES at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = Ksh2.143 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:08
DOP to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 DOP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.14722.2438
Low2.14112.1411
Average2.14422.1568
Change-0.01%-4.49%
1 DOP to KES stats

The performance of DOP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1472 and a 30 day low of 2.1411. This means the 30 day average was 2.1442. The change for DOP to KES was -0.01.

The performance of DOP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2438 and a 90 day low of 2.1411. This means the 90 day average was 2.1568. The change for DOP to KES was -4.49.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 DOP2.14312 KES
5 DOP10.71560 KES
10 DOP21.43120 KES
20 DOP42.86240 KES
50 DOP107.15600 KES
100 DOP214.31200 KES
250 DOP535.78000 KES
500 DOP1,071.56000 KES
1000 DOP2,143.12000 KES
2000 DOP4,286.24000 KES
5000 DOP10,715.60000 KES
10000 DOP21,431.20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Dominican Peso
1 KES0.46661 DOP
5 KES2.33305 DOP
10 KES4.66610 DOP
20 KES9.33220 DOP
50 KES23.33050 DOP
100 KES46.66100 DOP
250 KES116.65250 DOP
500 KES233.30500 DOP
1000 KES466.61000 DOP
2000 KES933.22000 DOP
5000 KES2,333.05000 DOP
10000 KES4,666.10000 DOP