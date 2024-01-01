20 Dominican pesos to Israeli new sheqels

Convert DOP to ILS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₪0.06279 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
DOP to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 DOP to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06340.0643
Low0.06150.0609
Average0.06250.0624
Change-0.29%1.04%
1 DOP to ILS stats

The performance of DOP to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0634 and a 30 day low of 0.0615. This means the 30 day average was 0.0625. The change for DOP to ILS was -0.29.

The performance of DOP to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0643 and a 90 day low of 0.0609. This means the 90 day average was 0.0624. The change for DOP to ILS was 1.04.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 DOP0.06279 ILS
5 DOP0.31397 ILS
10 DOP0.62794 ILS
20 DOP1.25587 ILS
50 DOP3.13968 ILS
100 DOP6.27936 ILS
250 DOP15.69840 ILS
500 DOP31.39680 ILS
1000 DOP62.79360 ILS
2000 DOP125.58720 ILS
5000 DOP313.96800 ILS
10000 DOP627.93600 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Dominican Peso
1 ILS15.92520 DOP
5 ILS79.62600 DOP
10 ILS159.25200 DOP
20 ILS318.50400 DOP
50 ILS796.26000 DOP
100 ILS1,592.52000 DOP
250 ILS3,981.30000 DOP
500 ILS7,962.60000 DOP
1000 ILS15,925.20000 DOP
2000 ILS31,850.40000 DOP
5000 ILS79,626.00000 DOP
10000 ILS159,252.00000 DOP