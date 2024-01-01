5 Dominican pesos to Hong Kong dollars

Convert DOP to HKD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = $0.1292 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:27
DOP to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HKD
1 DOP to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12950.1319
Low0.12900.1290
Average0.12920.1301
Change-0.18%-1.98%
1 DOP to HKD stats

The performance of DOP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1295 and a 30 day low of 0.1290. This means the 30 day average was 0.1292. The change for DOP to HKD was -0.18.

The performance of DOP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1319 and a 90 day low of 0.1290. This means the 90 day average was 0.1301. The change for DOP to HKD was -1.98.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 DOP0.12918 HKD
5 DOP0.64590 HKD
10 DOP1.29180 HKD
20 DOP2.58360 HKD
50 DOP6.45900 HKD
100 DOP12.91800 HKD
250 DOP32.29500 HKD
500 DOP64.59000 HKD
1000 DOP129.18000 HKD
2000 DOP258.36000 HKD
5000 DOP645.90000 HKD
10000 DOP1,291.80000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Dominican Peso
100 HKD774.11100 DOP
200 HKD1,548.22200 DOP
300 HKD2,322.33300 DOP
500 HKD3,870.55500 DOP
1000 HKD7,741.11000 DOP
2000 HKD15,482.22000 DOP
2500 HKD19,352.77500 DOP
3000 HKD23,223.33000 DOP
4000 HKD30,964.44000 DOP
5000 HKD38,705.55000 DOP
10000 HKD77,411.10000 DOP
20000 HKD154,822.20000 DOP