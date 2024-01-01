1 thousand Dominican pesos to Czech korunas

Convert DOP to CZK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = Kč0.3880 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:13
DOP to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CZK
1 DOP to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38870.3966
Low0.37260.3726
Average0.38220.3822
Change3.20%-1.73%
1 DOP to CZK stats

The performance of DOP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3887 and a 30 day low of 0.3726. This means the 30 day average was 0.3822. The change for DOP to CZK was 3.20.

The performance of DOP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3966 and a 90 day low of 0.3726. This means the 90 day average was 0.3822. The change for DOP to CZK was -1.73.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DOP0.38797 CZK
5 DOP1.93984 CZK
10 DOP3.87967 CZK
20 DOP7.75934 CZK
50 DOP19.39835 CZK
100 DOP38.79670 CZK
250 DOP96.99175 CZK
500 DOP193.98350 CZK
1000 DOP387.96700 CZK
2000 DOP775.93400 CZK
5000 DOP1,939.83500 CZK
10000 DOP3,879.67000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Dominican Peso
1 CZK2.57754 DOP
5 CZK12.88770 DOP
10 CZK25.77540 DOP
20 CZK51.55080 DOP
50 CZK128.87700 DOP
100 CZK257.75400 DOP
250 CZK644.38500 DOP
500 CZK1,288.77000 DOP
1000 CZK2,577.54000 DOP
2000 CZK5,155.08000 DOP
5000 CZK12,887.70000 DOP
10000 CZK25,775.40000 DOP