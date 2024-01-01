250 Danish kroner to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert DKK to MRU at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = UM5.745 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:24
DKK to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MRU
1 DKK to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.95045.9544
Low5.73875.7336
Average5.83495.8499
Change-2.79%-0.32%
1 DKK to MRU stats

The performance of DKK to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9504 and a 30 day low of 5.7387. This means the 30 day average was 5.8349. The change for DKK to MRU was -2.79.

The performance of DKK to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9544 and a 90 day low of 5.7336. This means the 90 day average was 5.8499. The change for DKK to MRU was -0.32.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.2281.61611.79690.824
1 USD0.926110.5440.77277.951.49610.92184.085
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3610.1421.0367.975
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6941360.9741.94314.183109.201

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 DKK5.74465 MRU
5 DKK28.72325 MRU
10 DKK57.44650 MRU
20 DKK114.89300 MRU
50 DKK287.23250 MRU
100 DKK574.46500 MRU
250 DKK1,436.16250 MRU
500 DKK2,872.32500 MRU
1000 DKK5,744.65000 MRU
2000 DKK11,489.30000 MRU
5000 DKK28,723.25000 MRU
10000 DKK57,446.50000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Danish Krone
1 MRU0.17408 DKK
5 MRU0.87038 DKK
10 MRU1.74075 DKK
20 MRU3.48150 DKK
50 MRU8.70375 DKK
100 MRU17.40750 DKK
250 MRU43.51875 DKK
500 MRU87.03750 DKK
1000 MRU174.07500 DKK
2000 MRU348.15000 DKK
5000 MRU870.37500 DKK
10000 MRU1,740.75000 DKK