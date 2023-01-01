Cape Verdean escudos to Mexican pesos today

Convert CVE to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
168.85 mxn

1.00000 CVE = 0.16885 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874351.085990.36631.49421.676550.964818.7263
1 GBP1.1437111.24195103.3521.708921.917481.1034521.4174
1 USD0.920950.805185183.21791.3761.543920.888517.245
1 INR0.01106610.009675630.012016610.01653490.01855280.01067680.207227

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Mexican Peso
1 CVE0.16885 MXN
5 CVE0.84427 MXN
10 CVE1.68853 MXN
20 CVE3.37706 MXN
50 CVE8.44265 MXN
100 CVE16.88530 MXN
250 CVE42.21325 MXN
500 CVE84.42650 MXN
1000 CVE168.85300 MXN
2000 CVE337.70600 MXN
5000 CVE844.26500 MXN
10000 CVE1688.53000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MXN5.92230 CVE
5 MXN29.61150 CVE
10 MXN59.22300 CVE
20 MXN118.44600 CVE
50 MXN296.11500 CVE
100 MXN592.23000 CVE
250 MXN1480.57500 CVE
500 MXN2961.15000 CVE
1000 MXN5922.30000 CVE
2000 MXN11844.60000 CVE
5000 MXN29611.50000 CVE
10000 MXN59223.00000 CVE