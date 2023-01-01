Peruvian Nuevo Sol (PEN)
Currency name
Peruvian Nuevo Sol
Currency symbol
S/.
PEN exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From PEN
|0.26096
|0.23966
|0.20962
|21.71490
|39.23930
|23.27770
|0.40203
|4.77829
|To PEN
|3.83200
|4.17266
|4.77046
|0.04605
|0.02548
|0.04296
|2.48735
|0.20928
