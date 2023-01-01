Peruvian Nuevo Sol (PEN)

Currency name

Peruvian Nuevo Sol

S/.

PEN exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From PEN0.26096 0.23966 0.20962 21.71490 39.23930 23.27770 0.40203 4.77829
To PEN3.83200 4.17266 4.77046 0.04605 0.02548 0.04296 2.48735 0.20928

All Peruvian nuevo sol Exchange Rates