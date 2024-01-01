Peruvian nuevo soles to Gambian dalasis today

Convert PEN to GMD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = D18.52 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:33
PEN to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GMD
1 PEN to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.948818.9488
Low18.456818.1620
Average18.631018.5265
Change-0.20%1.13%
1 PEN to GMD stats

The performance of PEN to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.9488 and a 30 day low of 18.4568. This means the 30 day average was 18.6310. The change for PEN to GMD was -0.20.

The performance of PEN to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.9488 and a 90 day low of 18.1620. This means the 90 day average was 18.5265. The change for PEN to GMD was 1.13.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Gambian Dalasi
1 PEN18.51590 GMD
5 PEN92.57950 GMD
10 PEN185.15900 GMD
20 PEN370.31800 GMD
50 PEN925.79500 GMD
100 PEN1,851.59000 GMD
250 PEN4,628.97500 GMD
500 PEN9,257.95000 GMD
1000 PEN18,515.90000 GMD
2000 PEN37,031.80000 GMD
5000 PEN92,579.50000 GMD
10000 PEN185,159.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GMD0.05401 PEN
5 GMD0.27004 PEN
10 GMD0.54008 PEN
20 GMD1.08015 PEN
50 GMD2.70038 PEN
100 GMD5.40076 PEN
250 GMD13.50190 PEN
500 GMD27.00380 PEN
1000 GMD54.00760 PEN
2000 GMD108.01520 PEN
5000 GMD270.03800 PEN
10000 GMD540.07600 PEN