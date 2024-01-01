Peruvian nuevo soles to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert PEN to TMT at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = T0.9324 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TMT
1 PEN to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94400.9440
Low0.92840.9173
Average0.93470.9330
Change0.34%-0.29%
View full history

1 PEN to TMT stats

The performance of PEN to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9440 and a 30 day low of 0.9284. This means the 30 day average was 0.9347. The change for PEN to TMT was 0.34.

The performance of PEN to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9440 and a 90 day low of 0.9173. This means the 90 day average was 0.9330. The change for PEN to TMT was -0.29.

Track market ratesView PEN to TMT chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7781.4921.6230.93521.382
1 GBP1.20111.296108.9931.7911.9481.12225.672
1 USD0.9260.771184.0771.3821.5030.86619.804
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Turkmenistani Manat
1 PEN0.93244 TMT
5 PEN4.66219 TMT
10 PEN9.32438 TMT
20 PEN18.64876 TMT
50 PEN46.62190 TMT
100 PEN93.24380 TMT
250 PEN233.10950 TMT
500 PEN466.21900 TMT
1000 PEN932.43800 TMT
2000 PEN1,864.87600 TMT
5000 PEN4,662.19000 TMT
10000 PEN9,324.38000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TMT1.07246 PEN
5 TMT5.36230 PEN
10 TMT10.72460 PEN
20 TMT21.44920 PEN
50 TMT53.62300 PEN
100 TMT107.24600 PEN
250 TMT268.11500 PEN
500 TMT536.23000 PEN
1000 TMT1,072.46000 PEN
2000 TMT2,144.92000 PEN
5000 TMT5,362.30000 PEN
10000 TMT10,724.60000 PEN