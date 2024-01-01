Peruvian Nuevo Sol (PEN)

Currency name

Peruvian Nuevo Sol

S/.

PEN exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From PEN0.27005 0.24843 0.21225 22.42070 40.90550 24.97250 0.41345 5.10871
To PEN3.70305 4.02522 4.71139 0.04460 0.02445 0.04004 2.41865 0.19574

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Peruvian nuevo sol Exchange Rates