Peruvian nuevo soles to Ugandan shillings today

Convert PEN to UGX at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Ush976.1 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 PEN to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High993.39201,000.5100
Low973.0390973.0390
Average981.1241987.5096
Change-0.60%-2.01%
View full history

1 PEN to UGX stats

The performance of PEN to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 993.3920 and a 30 day low of 973.0390. This means the 30 day average was 981.1241. The change for PEN to UGX was -0.60.

The performance of PEN to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,000.5100 and a 90 day low of 973.0390. This means the 90 day average was 987.5096. The change for PEN to UGX was -2.01.

Track market ratesView PEN to UGX chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8161.4921.6230.93521.398
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0381.7921.9481.12225.691
1 USD0.9260.771184.0731.3811.5020.86519.809
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ugandan Shilling
1 PEN976.12700 UGX
5 PEN4,880.63500 UGX
10 PEN9,761.27000 UGX
20 PEN19,522.54000 UGX
50 PEN48,806.35000 UGX
100 PEN97,612.70000 UGX
250 PEN244,031.75000 UGX
500 PEN488,063.50000 UGX
1000 PEN976,127.00000 UGX
2000 PEN1,952,254.00000 UGX
5000 PEN4,880,635.00000 UGX
10000 PEN9,761,270.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 UGX0.00102 PEN
5 UGX0.00512 PEN
10 UGX0.01024 PEN
20 UGX0.02049 PEN
50 UGX0.05122 PEN
100 UGX0.10245 PEN
250 UGX0.25612 PEN
500 UGX0.51223 PEN
1000 UGX1.02446 PEN
2000 UGX2.04892 PEN
5000 UGX5.12230 PEN
10000 UGX10.24460 PEN