Peruvian nuevo soles to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert PEN to UZS at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = so'm3,416 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
PEN to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

UZS
1 PEN to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,435.58003,435.5800
Low3,384.95003,324.6000
Average3,410.83573,384.2513
Change0.91%1.43%
1 PEN to UZS stats

The performance of PEN to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,435.5800 and a 30 day low of 3,384.9500. This means the 30 day average was 3,410.8357. The change for PEN to UZS was 0.91.

The performance of PEN to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,435.5800 and a 90 day low of 3,324.6000. This means the 90 day average was 3,384.2513. The change for PEN to UZS was 1.43.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Uzbekistan Som
1 PEN3,415.65000 UZS
5 PEN17,078.25000 UZS
10 PEN34,156.50000 UZS
20 PEN68,313.00000 UZS
50 PEN170,782.50000 UZS
100 PEN341,565.00000 UZS
250 PEN853,912.50000 UZS
500 PEN1,707,825.00000 UZS
1000 PEN3,415,650.00000 UZS
2000 PEN6,831,300.00000 UZS
5000 PEN17,078,250.00000 UZS
10000 PEN34,156,500.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 UZS0.00029 PEN
5 UZS0.00146 PEN
10 UZS0.00293 PEN
20 UZS0.00586 PEN
50 UZS0.01464 PEN
100 UZS0.02928 PEN
250 UZS0.07319 PEN
500 UZS0.14639 PEN
1000 UZS0.29277 PEN
2000 UZS0.58554 PEN
5000 UZS1.46385 PEN
10000 UZS2.92770 PEN