10 thousand Uzbekistan soms to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert UZS to PEN at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = S/.0.0002927 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 UZS to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change-0.65%-1.42%
View full history

1 UZS to PEN stats

The performance of UZS to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for UZS to PEN was -0.65.

The performance of UZS to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for UZS to PEN was -1.42.

Track market ratesView UZS to PEN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.082911.4991.6320.93721.458
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0521.7971.9561.12325.715
1 USD0.9240.771184.0841.3851.5080.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 UZS0.00029 PEN
5 UZS0.00146 PEN
10 UZS0.00293 PEN
20 UZS0.00585 PEN
50 UZS0.01464 PEN
100 UZS0.02927 PEN
250 UZS0.07319 PEN
500 UZS0.14637 PEN
1000 UZS0.29274 PEN
2000 UZS0.58548 PEN
5000 UZS1.46371 PEN
10000 UZS2.92742 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Uzbekistan Som
1 PEN3,415.97000 UZS
5 PEN17,079.85000 UZS
10 PEN34,159.70000 UZS
20 PEN68,319.40000 UZS
50 PEN170,798.50000 UZS
100 PEN341,597.00000 UZS
250 PEN853,992.50000 UZS
500 PEN1,707,985.00000 UZS
1000 PEN3,415,970.00000 UZS
2000 PEN6,831,940.00000 UZS
5000 PEN17,079,850.00000 UZS
10000 PEN34,159,700.00000 UZS