S/.1.000 PEN = ₨74.05 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:54
PEN to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PKR
1 PEN to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High74.983174.9831
Low73.737573.0442
Average74.239574.2490
Change0.33%-0.49%
1 PEN to PKR stats

The performance of PEN to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 74.9831 and a 30 day low of 73.7375. This means the 30 day average was 74.2395. The change for PEN to PKR was 0.33.

The performance of PEN to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 74.9831 and a 90 day low of 73.0442. This means the 90 day average was 74.2490. The change for PEN to PKR was -0.49.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08190.8431.4931.6230.93521.389
1 GBP1.211.296108.9861.7911.9471.12225.661
1 USD0.9250.771184.0711.3811.5020.86619.795
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Pakistani Rupee
1 PEN74.04890 PKR
5 PEN370.24450 PKR
10 PEN740.48900 PKR
20 PEN1,480.97800 PKR
50 PEN3,702.44500 PKR
100 PEN7,404.89000 PKR
250 PEN18,512.22500 PKR
500 PEN37,024.45000 PKR
1000 PEN74,048.90000 PKR
2000 PEN148,097.80000 PKR
5000 PEN370,244.50000 PKR
10000 PEN740,489.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PKR0.01350 PEN
5 PKR0.06752 PEN
10 PKR0.13505 PEN
20 PKR0.27009 PEN
50 PKR0.67523 PEN
100 PKR1.35046 PEN
250 PKR3.37615 PEN
500 PKR6.75230 PEN
1000 PKR13.50460 PEN
2000 PKR27.00920 PEN
5000 PKR67.52300 PEN
10000 PKR135.04600 PEN