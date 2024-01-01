Peruvian nuevo soles to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert PEN to NIO at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = C$9.808 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:42
PEN to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NIO
1 PEN to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.93249.9324
Low9.75689.6548
Average9.83059.8161
Change0.38%-0.41%
1 PEN to NIO stats

The performance of PEN to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.9324 and a 30 day low of 9.7568. This means the 30 day average was 9.8305. The change for PEN to NIO was 0.38.

The performance of PEN to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.9324 and a 90 day low of 9.6548. This means the 90 day average was 9.8161. The change for PEN to NIO was -0.41.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 PEN9.80813 NIO
5 PEN49.04065 NIO
10 PEN98.08130 NIO
20 PEN196.16260 NIO
50 PEN490.40650 NIO
100 PEN980.81300 NIO
250 PEN2,452.03250 NIO
500 PEN4,904.06500 NIO
1000 PEN9,808.13000 NIO
2000 PEN19,616.26000 NIO
5000 PEN49,040.65000 NIO
10000 PEN98,081.30000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NIO0.10196 PEN
5 NIO0.50978 PEN
10 NIO1.01956 PEN
20 NIO2.03912 PEN
50 NIO5.09780 PEN
100 NIO10.19560 PEN
250 NIO25.48900 PEN
500 NIO50.97800 PEN
1000 NIO101.95600 PEN
2000 NIO203.91200 PEN
5000 NIO509.78000 PEN
10000 NIO1,019.56000 PEN