Peruvian nuevo soles to Bahraini dinars

Convert PEN to BHD

S/.1.000 PEN = .د.ب0.1005 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
PEN to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BHD
1 PEN to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10160.1016
Low0.10000.0988
Average0.10070.1005
Change0.41%-0.28%
1 PEN to BHD stats

The performance of PEN to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1016 and a 30 day low of 0.1000. This means the 30 day average was 0.1007. The change for PEN to BHD was 0.41.

The performance of PEN to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1016 and a 90 day low of 0.0988. This means the 90 day average was 0.1005. The change for PEN to BHD was -0.28.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bahraini Dinar
1 PEN0.10045 BHD
5 PEN0.50225 BHD
10 PEN1.00450 BHD
20 PEN2.00900 BHD
50 PEN5.02250 BHD
100 PEN10.04500 BHD
250 PEN25.11250 BHD
500 PEN50.22500 BHD
1000 PEN100.45000 BHD
2000 PEN200.90000 BHD
5000 PEN502.25000 BHD
10000 PEN1,004.50000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BHD9.95518 PEN
5 BHD49.77590 PEN
10 BHD99.55180 PEN
20 BHD199.10360 PEN
50 BHD497.75900 PEN
100 BHD995.51800 PEN
250 BHD2,488.79500 PEN
500 BHD4,977.59000 PEN
1000 BHD9,955.18000 PEN
2000 BHD19,910.36000 PEN
5000 BHD49,775.90000 PEN
10000 BHD99,551.80000 PEN