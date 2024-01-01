Peruvian nuevo soles to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert PEN to TZS at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = tzs725.1 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 PEN to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High733.9580733.9580
Low721.9550710.2210
Average726.9772722.5011
Change0.30%1.37%
View full history

1 PEN to TZS stats

The performance of PEN to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 733.9580 and a 30 day low of 721.9550. This means the 30 day average was 726.9772. The change for PEN to TZS was 0.30.

The performance of PEN to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 733.9580 and a 90 day low of 710.2210. This means the 90 day average was 722.5011. The change for PEN to TZS was 1.37.

Track market ratesView PEN to TZS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8171.4921.6230.93521.397
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0351.7921.9491.12225.69
1 USD0.9260.771184.071.3821.5030.86519.808
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tanzanian Shilling
1 PEN725.06400 TZS
5 PEN3,625.32000 TZS
10 PEN7,250.64000 TZS
20 PEN14,501.28000 TZS
50 PEN36,253.20000 TZS
100 PEN72,506.40000 TZS
250 PEN181,266.00000 TZS
500 PEN362,532.00000 TZS
1000 PEN725,064.00000 TZS
2000 PEN1,450,128.00000 TZS
5000 PEN3,625,320.00000 TZS
10000 PEN7,250,640.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TZS0.00138 PEN
5 TZS0.00690 PEN
10 TZS0.01379 PEN
20 TZS0.02758 PEN
50 TZS0.06896 PEN
100 TZS0.13792 PEN
250 TZS0.34480 PEN
500 TZS0.68960 PEN
1000 TZS1.37919 PEN
2000 TZS2.75838 PEN
5000 TZS6.89595 PEN
10000 TZS13.79190 PEN