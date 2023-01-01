1 thousand Colombian pesos to Ghanaian cedis

Convert COP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
2.92 ghs

1.00000 COP = 0.00292 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.92911.35840.7969081.520451.3421555.474619.0007
1 EUR1.076311.462050.85781.636461.4445659.707320.4505
1 CAD0.736160.68397310.5866521.119290.98803740.838213.9876
1 GBP1.254851.165771.7045911.907941.684269.612323.843

How to convert Colombian pesos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 COP0.00292 GHS
5 COP0.01458 GHS
10 COP0.02916 GHS
20 COP0.05832 GHS
50 COP0.14580 GHS
100 COP0.29159 GHS
250 COP0.72898 GHS
500 COP1.45797 GHS
1000 COP2.91593 GHS
2000 COP5.83186 GHS
5000 COP14.57965 GHS
10000 COP29.15930 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Colombian Peso
1 GHS342.94300 COP
5 GHS1714.71500 COP
10 GHS3429.43000 COP
20 GHS6858.86000 COP
50 GHS17147.15000 COP
100 GHS34294.30000 COP
250 GHS85735.75000 COP
500 GHS171471.50000 COP
1000 GHS342943.00000 COP
2000 GHS685886.00000 COP
5000 GHS1714715.00000 COP
10000 GHS3429430.00000 COP