1000 bzd
2026100 cop

1.00000 BZD = 2026.10000 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 BZD2026.10000 COP
5 BZD10130.50000 COP
10 BZD20261.00000 COP
20 BZD40522.00000 COP
50 BZD101305.00000 COP
100 BZD202610.00000 COP
250 BZD506525.00000 COP
500 BZD1013050.00000 COP
1000 BZD2026100.00000 COP
2000 BZD4052200.00000 COP
5000 BZD10130500.00000 COP
10000 BZD20261000.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Belize Dollar
1 COP0.00049 BZD
5 COP0.00247 BZD
10 COP0.00494 BZD
20 COP0.00987 BZD
50 COP0.02468 BZD
100 COP0.04936 BZD
250 COP0.12339 BZD
500 COP0.24678 BZD
1000 COP0.49356 BZD
2000 COP0.98712 BZD
5000 COP2.46780 BZD
10000 COP4.93560 BZD