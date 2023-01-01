1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Mozambican meticals

Convert BTN to MZN at the real exchange rate

1 btn
0.77 mzn

1.00000 BTN = 0.76579 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mozambican Metical
1 BTN0.76579 MZN
5 BTN3.82897 MZN
10 BTN7.65794 MZN
20 BTN15.31588 MZN
50 BTN38.28970 MZN
100 BTN76.57940 MZN
250 BTN191.44850 MZN
500 BTN382.89700 MZN
1000 BTN765.79400 MZN
2000 BTN1531.58800 MZN
5000 BTN3828.97000 MZN
10000 BTN7657.94000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MZN1.30583 BTN
5 MZN6.52915 BTN
10 MZN13.05830 BTN
20 MZN26.11660 BTN
50 MZN65.29150 BTN
100 MZN130.58300 BTN
250 MZN326.45750 BTN
500 MZN652.91500 BTN
1000 MZN1305.83000 BTN
2000 MZN2611.66000 BTN
5000 MZN6529.15000 BTN
10000 MZN13058.30000 BTN