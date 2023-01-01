1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Myanmar kyats

Convert BTN to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 btn
25.19 mmk

1.00000 BTN = 25.18670 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Myanma Kyat
1 BTN25.18670 MMK
5 BTN125.93350 MMK
10 BTN251.86700 MMK
20 BTN503.73400 MMK
50 BTN1259.33500 MMK
100 BTN2518.67000 MMK
250 BTN6296.67500 MMK
500 BTN12593.35000 MMK
1000 BTN25186.70000 MMK
2000 BTN50373.40000 MMK
5000 BTN125933.50000 MMK
10000 BTN251867.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MMK0.03970 BTN
5 MMK0.19852 BTN
10 MMK0.39704 BTN
20 MMK0.79407 BTN
50 MMK1.98518 BTN
100 MMK3.97036 BTN
250 MMK9.92590 BTN
500 MMK19.85180 BTN
1000 MMK39.70360 BTN
2000 MMK79.40720 BTN
5000 MMK198.51800 BTN
10000 MMK397.03600 BTN