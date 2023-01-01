1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Honduran lempiras

Convert BTN to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
296.24 hnl

1.00000 BTN = 0.29624 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Honduran Lempira
1 BTN0.29624 HNL
5 BTN1.48121 HNL
10 BTN2.96243 HNL
20 BTN5.92486 HNL
50 BTN14.81215 HNL
100 BTN29.62430 HNL
250 BTN74.06075 HNL
500 BTN148.12150 HNL
1000 BTN296.24300 HNL
2000 BTN592.48600 HNL
5000 BTN1481.21500 HNL
10000 BTN2962.43000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HNL3.37561 BTN
5 HNL16.87805 BTN
10 HNL33.75610 BTN
20 HNL67.51220 BTN
50 HNL168.78050 BTN
100 HNL337.56100 BTN
250 HNL843.90250 BTN
500 HNL1687.80500 BTN
1000 HNL3375.61000 BTN
2000 HNL6751.22000 BTN
5000 HNL16878.05000 BTN
10000 HNL33756.10000 BTN