5 Bhutanese ngultrums to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert BTN to FKP at the real exchange rate

5 btn
0.05 fkp

1.00000 BTN = 0.00956 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Falkland Islands Pound
1 BTN0.00956 FKP
5 BTN0.04781 FKP
10 BTN0.09562 FKP
20 BTN0.19123 FKP
50 BTN0.47808 FKP
100 BTN0.95616 FKP
250 BTN2.39041 FKP
500 BTN4.78082 FKP
1000 BTN9.56164 FKP
2000 BTN19.12328 FKP
5000 BTN47.80820 FKP
10000 BTN95.61640 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 FKP104.58500 BTN
5 FKP522.92500 BTN
10 FKP1045.85000 BTN
20 FKP2091.70000 BTN
50 FKP5229.25000 BTN
100 FKP10458.50000 BTN
250 FKP26146.25000 BTN
500 FKP52292.50000 BTN
1000 FKP104585.00000 BTN
2000 FKP209170.00000 BTN
5000 FKP522925.00000 BTN
10000 FKP1045850.00000 BTN