Bahamian dollars to Samoan talas today

Convert BSD to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 bsd
2,747.25 wst

1.00000 BSD = 2.74725 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5411983.25451.373351.666941.3471518.32330.804894
1 AUD0.64885154.01970.8910981.08160.87409811.88910.522255
1 INR0.01201140.018511810.01649580.02002230.01618110.2200880.00966787
1 CAD0.7281471.1222160.621511.213780.98092313.3420.586081

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BSD2.74725 WST
5 BSD13.73625 WST
10 BSD27.47250 WST
20 BSD54.94500 WST
50 BSD137.36250 WST
100 BSD274.72500 WST
250 BSD686.81250 WST
500 BSD1373.62500 WST
1000 BSD2747.25000 WST
2000 BSD5494.50000 WST
5000 BSD13736.25000 WST
10000 BSD27472.50000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bahamian Dollar
1 WST0.36400 BSD
5 WST1.82000 BSD
10 WST3.64000 BSD
20 WST7.28000 BSD
50 WST18.20000 BSD
100 WST36.40000 BSD
250 WST91.00000 BSD
500 WST182.00000 BSD
1000 WST364.00000 BSD
2000 WST728.00000 BSD
5000 WST1820.00000 BSD
10000 WST3640.00000 BSD