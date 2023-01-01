Bolivian bolivianos to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BOB to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
66,636.60 kzt

1.00000 BOB = 66.63660 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.3716877.6843.980.91940.804182150.72555.6826
1 CAD0.7290761639.837615.3250.6702910.586309109.8940.5968
1 CLP0.001139470.001562910.9616910.00104760.0009163420.1717470.0634487
1 NGN0.001184860.001625161.0398410.001089330.0009528450.1785880.0659762

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BOB66.63660 KZT
5 BOB333.18300 KZT
10 BOB666.36600 KZT
20 BOB1332.73200 KZT
50 BOB3331.83000 KZT
100 BOB6663.66000 KZT
250 BOB16659.15000 KZT
500 BOB33318.30000 KZT
1000 BOB66636.60000 KZT
2000 BOB133273.20000 KZT
5000 BOB333183.00000 KZT
10000 BOB666366.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KZT0.01501 BOB
5 KZT0.07503 BOB
10 KZT0.15007 BOB
20 KZT0.30014 BOB
50 KZT0.75034 BOB
100 KZT1.50068 BOB
250 KZT3.75170 BOB
500 KZT7.50340 BOB
1000 KZT15.00680 BOB
2000 KZT30.01360 BOB
5000 KZT75.03400 BOB
10000 KZT150.06800 BOB